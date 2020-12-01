Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lessened by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.