Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $29.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

