Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

