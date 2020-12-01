Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.03 and its 200 day moving average is $183.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

