Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,116,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 684,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

