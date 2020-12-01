Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 76.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 64.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

