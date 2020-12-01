finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FCAP stock opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.85. finnCap Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 24.63 ($0.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 million and a PE ratio of 13.75.

In other finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) news, insider Richard Charles Snow acquired 95,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

