First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (FPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FPO stock opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. First Property Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About First Property Group plc (FPO.L)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

