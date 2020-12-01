First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (FPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FPO stock opened at GBX 37.60 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. First Property Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About First Property Group plc (FPO.L)
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.