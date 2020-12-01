Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 914,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.