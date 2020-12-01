Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.606 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TSE:FNV opened at C$172.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$179.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$190.22. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$105.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 14.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

