FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.25 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. FRP has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,142.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $129,338.55. Insiders have sold 7,019 shares of company stock worth $314,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in FRP by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 502.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

