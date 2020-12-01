G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $54.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

