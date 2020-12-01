G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $54.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

GTHX opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $694.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

Featured Story: Overbought

Analyst Recommendations for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit