GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (GABI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) stock opened at GBX 90.60 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $372.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.78. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45).

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

