Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 174 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in International Business Machines by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,757 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

