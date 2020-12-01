Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

