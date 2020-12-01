Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,754.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,674.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,531.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

