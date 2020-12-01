Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

