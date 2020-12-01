Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Earnings History for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit