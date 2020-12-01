Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.13. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

Shares of GDP stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

