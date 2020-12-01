Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Duke Energy worth $66,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 675.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 115,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

