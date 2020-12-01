Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of CSX worth $52,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

