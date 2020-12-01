Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 26,121 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $47,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock worth $6,297,925. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

Shares of MU opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

