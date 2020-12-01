Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,847,361 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,847,361 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of HP worth $57,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

