Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 37,939 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $49,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,924.50, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

