Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

