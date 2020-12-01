Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

