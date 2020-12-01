Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,608 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

