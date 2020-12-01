Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.18 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intuit by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Argus increased their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $355.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $352.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.