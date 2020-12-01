Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.42 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

