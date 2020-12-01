Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 13,905 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.04. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

