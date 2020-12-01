Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

