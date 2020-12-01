GXChain (GXC) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. GXChain has a market cap of $27.41 million and $2.75 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002075 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001606 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,787,505 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

