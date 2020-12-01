Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

HALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 838,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,455 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 107.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 457,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

