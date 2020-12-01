Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,744 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

