Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,757 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Amdocs worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 89.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 196.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 84.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

DOX stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

