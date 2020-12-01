Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,998,000 after buying an additional 464,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,037,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.