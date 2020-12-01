HC Wainwright Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $74.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.19.

SAGE opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $154.44.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $15,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

