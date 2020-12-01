HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $68,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

