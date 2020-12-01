Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,252 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $286.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

