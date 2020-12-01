Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

HUSKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUSKF opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Husky Energy has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

