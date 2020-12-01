Imperial Oil Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of -95.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 837.5%.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.