Imperial Oil Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.
Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Imperial Oil has a payout ratio of -95.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 837.5%.
Shares of IMO opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $27.43.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
