Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

TSE IMO opened at C$22.48 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.62.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

