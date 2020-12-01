Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INDB. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

INDB opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

