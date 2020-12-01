Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP opened at $82.29 on Friday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Innospec by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Innospec by 64.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 241.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 82,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

