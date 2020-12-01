Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 13.03%.

JFIN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

