Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. The stock has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

