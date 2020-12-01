Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.9% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. The stock has a market cap of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

