JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.02% of Acadia Healthcare worth $101,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACHC opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

