JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $91,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,868 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.8% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 537,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,092,000 after purchasing an additional 694,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 349.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,924 shares in the company, valued at $846,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.