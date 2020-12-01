JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $92,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

NYSE DEI opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

