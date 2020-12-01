JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.51% of Premier worth $98,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

